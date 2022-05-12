Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Professional Creative Man Sitting At His Desk In Home Office Studio Working Typing On a Laptop. Young Male Professional Using Computer Sitting At Office Desk. Busy Worker Freelancer Working On
Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.
Web designer draws the layout of the site in his book and working on the computer.
Aerial view of a young male freelancer working on a laptop sitting on a rock ledge in the mountains at sunset.
Extreme close-up hands of unrecognizable hacker programmer working typing on keyboard laptop computer at dark room. Freelancer using laptop working from home, soft blue color. Shooing in slow motion.
Male architect at work. Architect Hands. Ruler and a pencil in the hand of the architect. Design of the house. Engineer. Tools for drawing. Creating a drawing. Architecture.
Macro view of man hand working on laptop computer. Closeup male fingers typing buttons on laptop. Dolly shot of male hands working on computer. Unknown person pushing keys on computer keyboard

See more

1053974030

See more

1053974030
1090145791

Item ID: 1090145791

Male freelancer working remotely table in an outdoor cafe or on vacation, opens laptop, top view, traveler shot, opens a laptop computer and starts typing, writes email, surfs internet, drinks coffee

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Humanoid TV

Humanoid TV

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all