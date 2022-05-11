Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Two successful businessmen wear suits salesman banker manager handshake happy client customer investor at business meeting make bank loan insurance investment deal agreement shake hands sell services
Close up of young Caucasian mman trader working at monitor computer and browsing online in trading office. Male broker following rates and bets. Manager texting at screen.
Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
Satisfied caucasian boss hr negotiator talking shake hand of african american candidate partner client making deal, hiring or thanking for collaboration at diverse group business meeting negotiations
Attractive real estate agent shows stylish modern house to a beautiful young couple client rent investment agent bright business mortgage relationship sale apartment interior slow motion
Couple sign mortgage contract, put signature on sale purchase rental agreement, handshaking realtor at meeting with estate agent, satisfied customers buy property, get keys of new home, close up view
Tired Worker Overworked On Computer.Unhappy Frustrated Businessman.Office Work Overtime. Workaholic Work In Internet Deadline.Sad Tired Businessman In Office.Annoyed Overwhelmed Exhausted Stressed Man

See more

1046661682

See more

1046661682
1090135721

Item ID: 1090135721

Multiethnic traders working in modern large open space office. Back view of broker relaxing on chair looking at multi-screens with data

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

nimito

nimito

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all