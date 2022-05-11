Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Happy young woman using smartphone at Waikiki Beach. Smiling female tourist is wearing orchid lei garland during vacation at island in Honolulu. She is text messaging using mobile phone on shore.
New York, USA - February 18, 2020: Girl slide and touch horizontal phone. Woman use of smart phone with green screen, chroma key. POV.
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - CIRCA 2017: Elegant woman point of view personal perspective looking at the smartphone telephone from Apple Computers iPhone for the Christmas Market atmosphere
1090127291

Item ID: 1090127291

Beautiful smiling young brunette woman sitting on cozy sofa at home with USA flag, cute happy female 20s old years with smartphone looking Independence Day celebration. Patriotic US holiday concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Yurii_Yarema

Yurii_Yarema

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all