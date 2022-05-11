Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Tired young woman girl 20s years old in yellow t-shirt posing isolated on pastel pink background studio. People lifestyle concept. Look clock yawn want to sleep cover mouth with hand end conversation
Young afro american fitness woman on a green chroma screen tired and bored, concept of life is monotonous and repetitive, needs a change
1090127077

Item ID: 1090127077

Exhausted work. Office woman. Uninterested tasks. Desperate pretty lady in white shirt looking at paper documents sitting desk in light room interior.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Golubovy

Golubovy

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all