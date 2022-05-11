Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cute crying newborn baby in green reusable diaper on a white sheet. Modern eco friendly cloth nappy for infant child hygiene. Sustainable lifestyle, zero waste concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips