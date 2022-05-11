Images

Video
1090126801

Item ID: 1090126801

Cute crying newborn baby in green reusable diaper on a white sheet. Modern eco friendly cloth nappy for infant child hygiene. Sustainable lifestyle, zero waste concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gargonia

Gargonia

