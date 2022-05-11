Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Happy beautiful young mother and cute little kid daughter sits on cozy sofa at home with flags of united states and smiling at camera while celebrating Independence Day. Patriotic US holiday concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips