Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video

See more

30452896

See more

30452896
1090000113

Item ID: 1090000113

Smiling girlfriends making selfie on smartphone camera. Young women taking photos, female students using front camera on phone. Social media, networking.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

E

ElevenStudio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all