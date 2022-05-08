Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian young beautiful sport woman doing yoga workout in living room. Attractive active skinny girl in sportswear using mat exercise and spend free leisure time stretching body for health care at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips