Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian young woman feeling happy and relax during back massage with oil. Attractive beautiful girl lying on massage table, getting physiotherapy from masseuse for skin and body care in spa beauty salon
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos