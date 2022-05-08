Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian beautiful upset depressed girl sitting alone on bed in bedroom. Attractive unhappy young woman feeling very sad, lonely and upset with life problem then crying with tears in quiet room at house.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos