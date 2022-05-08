Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian young caregiver nurse serving food to senior patient in house. Beautiful Therapist doctor support and take care of elderly older man sit on wheelchair in nursing home. Medical insurance concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos