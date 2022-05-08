Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video

See more

1021187323

See more

1021187323
1089997969

Item ID: 1089997969

Electronic Document concept. Business meeting. Electronic application. Paperless work. Digital transformation.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

metamorworks

metamorworks

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all