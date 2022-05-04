Images

Video
Young diversity sporty people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio. Sport activity, gymnastics or ballet dancing class.
Medium and tracking shot : Young asian sporty attractive people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Asia group exercising and stretching healthy lifestyle in fitness studio and gymnastics class
Yoga fail. Woman attempts crane or crow pose and falling down. Woman practicing yoga position. Female practices yoga crane pose. Fit caucasian girl doing exercises on mat at home
Young woman silhouette practicing yoga on the sea beach at sunset. Slim woman doing gymnastics over morning sun. Girl with a slender figure practices yoga near the ocean at sunrise. Sport and health.
Woman professional yoga instructor practicing yoga on the empty class at sunset.
A beautiful Asian woman practicing lotus and pug yoga poses on a yoga mat in her bedroom. There is a background with large windows and curtains. Exercise and health care with pets.
Young asian woman practicing yoga at outdoor place. beautiful woman doing yoga in the park.

Item ID: 1089872775

Top view of asian woman practice yoga in Shoulder Stand Pose in sportswear at home on holiday. Healthy body female with exercise. Workout motivation Fitness at home concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Greanlnw studio

Greanlnw studio

