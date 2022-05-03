Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Relaxed millennial couple lounge on couch in living room using pc laptop together. Young smiling husband and wife resting on sofa enjoying browsing web on computer, talking and laughing at home.
The girl in the store asks the guy's advice choosing between two dresses. The couple in love came to the store of modern clothing for shopping. Shopping on the weekend concept
MEDIUM SHOT OF A COUPLE FIGHTING OVER A REMOTE CONTROL
African couple spend time at home holding tablet device search kitchen renovation ideas on internet, discuss order, shopping on-line, buying goods, use easy comfort online services remotely concept
United parents and sweet elementary age children sitting on sofa in front of TV-set while changing channels. Cute little son lying on mom's knees while asian family watching TV in living room
Bored Carefree grey-haired older couple at home choose a TV show to watch and switch channels with a TV remote control. family cannot choose a show. difficult choice, there's nothing to watch
Inspired older adult husband wife engaged in apartment renovation sit at living room full of packed staff choosing decor. Senior couple plan home redecoration select tile using samples paper catalogue

See more

1090056165

See more

1090056165
1089846841

Item ID: 1089846841

Bored mixed race asian couple at home choose a television show to watch and switch channels with a TV remote control. Young family husband and wife cannot choose a show. watching news or film

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Volodymyr Maliovanyi

Volodymyr Maliovanyi

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all