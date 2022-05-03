Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Asian female passenger apply her hands on disinfect alcohol gel automatic dispenser inside airport terminal, safe travel for public places, self prevention from infectious diseases, disinfection hand
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos