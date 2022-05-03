Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Leather worker looking at leather material on table. Top view of craftsman working with leather. High angle view of man touching piece of leather on table at workshop
The master makes shoes in the workshop. Press leather with hammer to make holes
Man Using Scissors Cut Brown Leather Sheet, Leather Craftsman Creates Product with his Hands, Leather Making Process in Home Office. Small Business at Leather Industry. Production of Designer Clothes
Top view male artisan spreading and touching a big piece of brown leather material in manufacturing workshop slow motion
The master makes shoes in the workshop. Press leather with hammer to make holes
Young shoemaker sitting in workshop making shoes
Close up shoe manufacturing workshop. Shoemaker rubs shoes with cream sews shoes. Handmade work shoes. Leather shoes.

See more

1057614640

See more

1057614640
1089845617

Item ID: 1089845617

Leather craftsman making handbag. Man with a needle and thread works in leather workshop. Tailor in plaid shirt making a purse sewing accessories in atelier.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all