Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young upset woman standing at broken car searching for repair service on smartphone worrying in stress. Car accident. Car trouble.
Nervous young woman stand use phone at sunshine looking at engine of breakdown car at the field alone automobile girl help lost road trouble upset side transportation travel close up slow motion
Mechanic And Female Trainee Working Underneath Car Together
Woman and insurance agent discussing car damage
Young Cute Woman Making Phone Call After Traffic Accident. Young upset woman standing at broken car and calling for repair service or insurer. Roadside assistance concept.
Pretty girl talking by phone after car incident
The man uses the phone after the machine has broken down

See more

30801820

See more

30801820
1089845589

Item ID: 1089845589

Female mechanic inspecting the car suspension. Strong woman coaching a male trainee. Worker checks car bottom and running gear of vehicle on lift. Workers in masks because of quarantine restrictions.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all