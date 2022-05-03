Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Service for the replacement of low-voltage LED lamps as well as for the repair of electrical networks. A male electrician installs stylish lamps on a wooden plank ceiling in a loft-style living room.
Electrician Installing Switch on the Wall.Electrician installing an electrical switch. HD1080p.
Electrician inspecting control panel with multimeter in a district heating substation, goes away and turns off light. Master in uniform checking fuse box with tester probes in technical room.
Electrician opens a toolbox, takes screwdriver to fix electricity and repair fuse box. Master in uniform disassembles electrical panel to repair light in office. Repairman fixing domestic issues.
Electrician repairs light in office. Master finishes work with electricity. Locksmith walking along business center hall with toolbox. Man goes to apply for job as engineer. Male mechanic in uniform.
House master male electrician repairs ceiling light indoor home in white room. High quality 4k footage
Electrician disassembles electrical fuse box. Master in uniform puts off electrical panel to fix electricity. Repairman fixing domestic issues by inspecting breakers and switches.

See more

1089845603

See more

1089845603
1089845581

Item ID: 1089845581

Electrician repairs light in office. Master finishes work with electricity. Locksmith walking along business center hall with toolbox. Man goes to apply for job as engineer. Male mechanic in uniform.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all