Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Thoughtful depressed and lonely asian man sitting on couch at home. He in depression sick, headache, Life troubles unpleasant thoughts mental psychological problems, migraine health complaints concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos