Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Yoga class at home, happy of young asian woman practicing yoga stretching in Lord of the Dance pose, Yoga and meditation have good benefits for health and wellness. Fitness, sport and healthy concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips