Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Depression caused by isolation during quarantine. On the bed covered with bed linen, on a pillow lies a man, he indifferently scroll news on smartphone or social network.
Top view - Depression caused by isolation during quarantine. On the bed covered with bed linen, on a pillow lies a man, he stares indifferently at the ceiling.
Depression caused by isolation during quarantine. On the bed covered with bed linen, on a pillow lies a man, he looks indifferently at one point.
1089837511

Item ID: 1089837511

Depression caused by isolation during quarantine. On the bed covered with bed linen, on a pillow lies a man, he indifferently scroll news on smartphone or social network.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gleaminvisible

Gleaminvisible

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all