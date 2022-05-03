Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
People communicate in the metaverse. Employees meet and talk in a virtual office meeting room on a sunny day. VR work space with NFT pictures and 3d furniture.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips