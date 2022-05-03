Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Green screen TV set laughing multiethnic family couple looking at TV chroma key mock up display. Back view husband and wife watching comedy movie series on TV. Man and woman sitting on couch at home
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips