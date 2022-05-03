Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Close up side view African family embracing standing near decorated glowing fir tree, happy wife feels grateful hugs husband express gratitude for New Year gift. Christmas holidays celebration concept
Young, beautiful girl hugging sports, handsome Afro-american guy. Young couple chooses the beautiful photos in their phone. In slow motion
Multi-ethnic hipster friends and couples playing the guitar and having fun at summer beach bar
Loving couple man and woman watching TV set romantic film about love, woman is crying man is sleeping. UHD 4K
A young couple takes the photo on the background of the sea. The hipsters have a good time sitting on the grass. Young people love each other and enjoy their company. In slow motion
Young multi-ethnic hipster friends and couples on summer island holidays having fun at beach bar
Young married couple holding hands and walking to the their new house. Close up shot.

See more

29380213

See more

29380213
1089837195

Item ID: 1089837195

African American man boyfriend gives gift box girlfriend caucasian woman sitting on couch. Happy multiethnic family love couple hugging. St Valentines Day celebration, romantic relationships, holidays

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

viacheslav_petrusha

viacheslav_petrusha

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all