Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Slow motion Asian homosexual men happily use smartphones take a photo with trees planted in home. Showcase LGBTQ+ created a new content about indoor plant care and environmental protection.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos