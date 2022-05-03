Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
Smiling young woman customer holding credit card and smartphone sitting on couch at home. Happy female shopper using instant easy mobile payments making purchase in online store. E-banking app service
Attractive young businesswoman working at night via computer at office with, closeup of hipster student girl browsing the internet, looking at monitor of modern computer, focus on the glasses
Back view of business woman talking about sale report in video conference. Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Social isolation.
Pay by phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet. Male client hand on pos-terminal of female seller or store employee at coffee place or food supermarket closeup
Group of Diverse People looking at web Cameras, listening Webinar, Seminar, Lecture.Online Conference with male Leader, Coach, Mentor holding Virtual Team meeting, video chat, online Training Webcast.

See more

1061820292

See more

1061820292
1089836639

Item ID: 1089836639

Beautiful young Asian business woman wearing headphones communicating with video call online.Female speak and looking at camera at home office.Video call job interview.Course class online.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Gun_K.Supakorn1990

Gun_K.Supakorn1990

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all