Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
็Hand of business woman cardholder holding mockup credit card making online payment.A female customer pays for goods or services on a website store by using a laptop.Ecommerce website online payments.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips