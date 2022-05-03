Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Mom combs her daughter's wet hair before cutting and collects in the tail. cutting hair at home. life hacks and rules of hair care. special combs and scissors for hairdressers.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos