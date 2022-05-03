Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Mature older woman virtual psychologist teacher consulting patient teaching student looking talking to camera make conference call recording video training sit on sofa at home office, webcam view
Cheerful older 60s woman looking talking to camera conference calling at home. Smiling senior mature adult lady grandmother speak to webcam do video chat communicate online sit on sofa, web cam view
Old mature skype teacher tutor looking at camera speaking laughing recording educational vlog training webinar teach online, middle aged business woman talk to webcam make video call, webcamera view
Elderly pretty lively couple sitting on couch records video message, overjoyed grey haired grandparents wave hands talking looks at camera chatting using webcam with grandchildren or grown up children
Happy two generation women family laugh look at cellphone, cheerful older mature mom and young adult daughter having fun use smart phone take selfie watch funny social media video at home sit on sofa
Smiling middle aged mature woman waving hand looking at camera sit on couch, older senior lady making video call on dating online talking to webcam at home, elderly people online communication
Smiling senior adult grandmother using smartphone sitting on sofa. Happy 70s elder woman holds mobile phone texting message, checking app, reading news at home. Old grandparent learns tech gadget

See more

1047850693

See more

1047850693
1089836173

Item ID: 1089836173

Attractive aged female blogger does make up, reviews beauty product for video blog, gives advice to girls and women, films process on smartphone. Vertical shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Chizheffsky

Chizheffsky

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all