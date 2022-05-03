Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Portrait of young Asia lady farmer holding basket of green oak looking at camera and smile in hydroponics vegetable farm in morning. Agriculture organic for health, Vegan food, Small business concept.
asian small business owner greenhouse hydroponic farm business owner hand hold fresh vegetable harvest green product with cheerful and happiness,Concept of growing organic vegetables and health food
Asian female farmer with long hair wearing a hat, white t-shirt, white gloves, gray apron. Vegetables are being put in small baskets in a hydroponics vegetable farm in the foothills and nature.
Smiling Asian female farmer with long hair wearing a hat, white t-shirt, white gloves, gray apron.Vegetables are being put in small baskets in a hydroponics vegetable farm in the foothills and nature.
vegetable gardener family Helping to collect organic green oak vegetables in the Greenhouse.
Young Asian woman organic hydroponics waling in green house plantation while carrying hydroponic vegetables wooden box. Asian woman smart farmer. Sustainable ecology growth agricultural.
4K 50fps, Portrait of an Asian woman who owns a hydroponics vegetable garden. Hydroponic growing vegetables are being harvested for sale. Growing vegetables without soil in a large garden

See more

1089836145

See more

1089836145
1089836129

Item ID: 1089836129

4K 50fps, asian couple man and woman owns a hydroponics vegetable farm that uses water for planting, using a tablet checks the quality of vegetables grown on the farm before harvesting them for sale

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Ekkasit A Siam

Ekkasit A Siam

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all