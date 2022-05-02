Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Portrait of happy family taking selfie in living room in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of communication, connection, technology, lifestyle, social, family.
Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
Sleeping baby happy and carefree in bed hugging a teddy bear toy. Mother cover with a blanket her child. Happiness in sleep, children without coughing.
Baby taking first steps with mother help

See more

30679645

See more

30679645
1089810945

Item ID: 1089810945

Portrait of happy family. Young mother and little daughter sits on a couch and having fun together at home, 4k middle shot footage

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Alexander Egizarov

Alexander Egizarov

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all