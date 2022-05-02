Images

Upset Ukrainian poor toddler girl kid homeless protesting war conflict raises banner with inscription massage text No War on black background. Crisis, peace, stop aggression, child against Russian war
girl watches the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on smartphone. News about tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russian aggression. Threat of war. CHERNIGOV UKRAINE FEBRUARY 2022
10 years old girl holding the flag of Ukraine against the background of the ruins. War in Ukraine
Close up portrait little baby with flag of Ukraine on face sitting alone. Protest against Russian war invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian Flag, Protesters concept
Portrait of homeless Ukrainian girl child kid in dirty torn clothes showing inscription massage text on map Hands Off Ukraine. Asking Stop aggression from Russia country. Crisis, war, no peace, help
WARSAW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 27 2022: Close Up Portrait Girl With The Flag Of Ukraine On Face, Stands On Demonstration, Protest Against The Russian War Invasion In Ukraine. Ukrainian Flag, Protesters
War in Ukraine, Young woman holding national flag of Ukraine over her head during russian occupation. Support, Save, Help, Pray for Ukraine.

1088286269

Item ID: 1089810859

a girl with a flag of Ukraine on her face is pointed with a gun, after which she turns her head and stares into the camera, wounds are visible on the second part of her face

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Nikitaat Yermakov

Nikitaat Yermakov

