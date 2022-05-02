Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
a girl with a flag of Ukraine on her face is pointed with a gun, after which she turns her head and stares into the camera, wounds are visible on the second part of her face
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos