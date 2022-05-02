Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
Happy diverse business people office workers team standing in row looking at camera. Multiethnic professional employees executives group posing together for corporate portrait, leadership. Slow motion
Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
Two businessman in the modern office startup company have video conference call with colleague or friend of clent. Men using application looking on the screen laptop talking with woman. Casual
Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street

See more

20821549

See more

20821549
1089810523

Item ID: 1089810523

Close-up, side view portrait young businessman wearing suit and glasses checking lateness time on wrist watch before walking at night time

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

pixs4u

pixs4u

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all