Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Caucasian Businessman in a Suit is Using a Smartphone on a Street in Downtown. Other Office People Walk Past. He Smiles and Looks Successful. He's Browsing the Web on his Device.
Three joyful collegues in formal suits dancing cheerfully in office. Handsome man in. Club afterparty in workplace.
Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
Corporate Meeting Room: Confident and Handsom Executive Director Decisively Leans on a Conference Table and Delivers Report to a Board of Executives about Company’s Record Breaking Revenue
A suited young handsome businessman flying like Superman through a city business district of skyscrapers illustrating work from home, remote working concept.
Large group of people applauds to welcoming speech at business conference or economy forum. Stage talk at summit meeting in crowded hall. Attractive 30s man clapping hands at modern event slow motion

See more

1054902008

See more

1054902008
1089810509

Item ID: 1089810509

Young handsome businessman in suit and glasses, earphone in his ears, He walking and dance during talking with excited and laughing with gladful good news on mobile phone at street way, night scene

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

pixs4u

pixs4u

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all