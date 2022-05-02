Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Group of friends toasting, clinking glasses with cocktails at night pool party. Cheerful people in swimwear drinking beverages, dancing, clubbing and partying in luxury resort villa. Slow motion.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos