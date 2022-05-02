Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
African-American woman dancing at party with cocktail in her hand, laughing at her girl friends on the dance floor at a modern disco nightclub. Group is cheering as confetti is flying in slow motion
Young attractive Brazilian woman at a nightclub party celebration drinking a cocktail being festive and happy with her multi-ethnic friends
Attractive African-American woman dancing with cocktail in her hand during party, laughing at her girl friends on the dance floor at a modern disco nightclub.
Young African-american woman drinking and toasting her cocktail with her girl friends to celebrate the occasion at a bar in the nightclub
Attractive young party couple at nightclub celebrating partying and taking a group photo selfie while laughing on the dance floor
Joyful attractive young multi-ethnic group at nightclub party taking selfies while dancing and smiling for the photo with all the cool music and disco lights in the background
Happy beautiful multi-ethnic party women drinking cocktails together while having a chat and laughing at the bar of nightclub

See more

14730913

See more

14730913
1089810433

Item ID: 1089810433

Group of friends toasting, clinking glasses with cocktails at night pool party. Cheerful people in swimwear drinking beverages, dancing, clubbing and partying in luxury resort villa. Slow motion.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all