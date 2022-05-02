Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Hot pretty girls in bikini walking with floaties into swimming pool to join the party with friends. Happy young people in swimwear dancing, clubbing with inflatable flamingo mattress at luxury resort.
Friends chilling in private villa swimming pool, lie in the sun on inflatable flamingo, swan, floaties. Young people relax on party at luxury resort on sunny day. Bikini girls sunbathing. Slow motion.
Woman walk on deck of luxury yacht. Beautiful white private yacht cruise in calm quiet ocean. Holiday paradise destination on tropical island. Rich and famous lifestyle
Friends have party in a private villa swimming pool. Happy young people in swimwear dancing, bonding and clubbing with floaties and inflatable mattress in luxury resort on sunny day. Slow motion.
Pretty woman in bikini calls to swim in sea with her looking at camera. Back view of girl in swimsuit walking on beach, turns and invites to join, follow. Friends go to the ocean shore in slow motion.
Hot pretty girls in bikini walking together with inflatable swan, swim ring by swimming pool. Attractive fitted women in swimsuits have fun relaxing on sunny day summer party at luxury resort. Slomo
sexy lingerie woman in black lace on bed

See more

13744454

See more

13744454
1089810427

Item ID: 1089810427

Hot girls in bikini have swimming pool party with cocktails at a luxury resort. Friends enjoying drinks, hanging out and clubbing with inflatable floats. Women relax in the water. Slow motion.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all