Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Hot girls in bikini have swimming pool party with cocktails at a luxury resort. Friends enjoying drinks, hanging out and clubbing with inflatable floats. Women relax in the water. Slow motion.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips