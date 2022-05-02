Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Young female with freckles on face and curly red hair walking outside in sunny weather with white transparent umbrella and smiling at camera, closeup portrait. Concept of happiness
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips