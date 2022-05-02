Images

28359598

1089810153

Item ID: 1089810153

Medium shot of young woman doing boxing workout at the gym and punching her instructor, who is dodging her blows and controlling training process

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Roman Kosolapov

