Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Slow motion close up scene with happy smiling and laughing Asian female farmer who is a poor elderly native, had just returned from farming in the midst of the orange glow at sunset time.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips