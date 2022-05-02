Images

Video
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
Medium Close up shot, Female African shop owner wearing face visor standing in shop small business
African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
Customer black woman paying for coffee using NFC technology with phone and credit card, contactless payment with student girl woman after coronavirus quarantine pandemic.
Eye Level Medium Close up, Female African coffee shop owner wearing face visor welcoming a customer.
Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar

32241934

1089808209

Item ID: 1089808209

Close up African american woman with cup of coffee hold smartphone, watching social media standing on a city street. Smiling young woman texting on her phone.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Tonuka Stock

Tonuka Stock

