Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video

See more

1089674265

See more

1089674265
1089674245

Item ID: 1089674245

Joyful boy with autism lying on comfortable bag chair at home throwing catching teddy bear. Portrait of laughing Caucasian child with mental disorder having fun indoors. Coziness and autism concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

photo_oles

photo_oles

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all