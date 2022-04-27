Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video

See more

1049139967

See more

1049139967
1089648963

Item ID: 1089648963

Caucasian female doctor in uniform diagnosis explains x-ray film with Asian radiologist and recovery male patient at inpatient room bed in a hospital ward, medical clinic, cancer examination consult.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

tigercat_lpg

tigercat_lpg

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all