Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video

See more

1089735709

See more

1089735709
1089648091

Item ID: 1089648091

Asia people young woman happy relax smile sit at home sofa drink water take birth control pill pouring folic preconception drug bottle or weight loss diet capsule. Body skin health care sick relief.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Chaay_Tee

Chaay_Tee

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all