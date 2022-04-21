Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Trying to complete the hardest mission in the shooter video game. Neutralizing the terrorists in the video game mission. Achieving a victory in a difficult mission in the single-player video game.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV