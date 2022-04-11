Images

Item ID: 1089152741

Upset pretty stylish teen girl in blue sweater showing thumbs down sign gesture, expressing discontent, disapproval, dissatisfied, dislike. Young adult woman. Indoor studio shot on pink background

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

