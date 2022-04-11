Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1066198585

See more

1066198585
1089152679

Item ID: 1089152679

Stressed depressed teen student girl 20s years old in blue sweater expresses his fear and waves his hands away from danger, waving no. Scared fearful young woman isolated on pink wall background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all