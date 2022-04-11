Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1047111724

See more

1047111724
1089152633

Item ID: 1089152633

Happy funny teenager girl 20s years old in blue sweater listening music via headphones and dancing disco fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands. Young woman on pink wall background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all