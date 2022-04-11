Images

1089137201

Item ID: 1089137201

close-up A professional tattoo artist makes a tattoo on the arm of an adult man. The Ukrainian decided to get a tattoo - go Russian warship. conflict between Ukraine and Russia. war 2022.

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Ivan Baranov UA

Ivan Baranov UA

