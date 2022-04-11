Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1075423076

See more

1075423076
1089132697

Item ID: 1089132697

Happy Caucasian man resting on comfortable couch hold hands behind head eyes closed. Slow motion. Handsome young male on sofa at home enjoy stress free. Relaxed man takes break to relieve stress

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

SpokoStock

SpokoStock

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all