Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1031516909

See more

1031516909
1088971089

Item ID: 1088971089

Cute child looks attentively at elder sister doing pattern with comb for Ebru design in living room slow motion. Traditional Turkish art practicing

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

ShotHappens

ShotHappens

Same model in other videos

See all

Related stock videos

See all